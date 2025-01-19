Jojo Offerman shows off stunning new look, Liv Morgan reacts

Jojo Offerman recently made an appearance in AEW but is still best known as a former WWE ring announcer and the fiancee of the late Bray Wyatt. Offerman has remained attached to the wrestling business following his passing back in 2023.

She showed off an incredible new light blonde look on Instagram earlier today, something that Liv Morgan reacted to with several hearts, making it clear that she approved the changes.

Offerman was expected to return to WWE a few months ago when Samantha Irvin left her post as the RAW ring announcer, but instead, it was Lilian Garcia who made her surprise return and has since made the move over to SmackDown while Alicia Taylor appears on RAW.

WWE made a heartwarming offer for Jojo Offerman's family following Bray Wyatt's passing

Jojo Offerman and her two children have been supported by WWE since Bray Wyatt's passing, with the company reportedly signing a deal that meant that all proceeds from his merchandise sales would be donated to his family.

Offerman has obviously stepped back into her former ring-announcing duties since she recently returned to that role for AEW, but it's unclear if she would want to return to the role full-time or if her appearance would lead to a lengthy role with the company.

Jojo Offerman has remained close friends with many of the women with whom she once shared the locker room with, including Liv Morgan, who she has been seen hanging out with over the past few months.

Offerman wrestled a handful of matches for WWE before she was a ring announcer and was a part of the first-ever season of Total Divas when she was still a teenager, so she has much more experience in the business than many people remember.

As of writing, it is unclear if her future lies in WWE or AEW given her recent appearance but Jojo will be in Indianapolis on the day of the Royal Rumble as she has been advertised to attend WrestleCon the same weekend.

