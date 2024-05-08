Jojo Offerman teases dramatic transformation following recent WWE fan backlash

Jojo Offerman hasn't been a part of WWE since her official release back in 2021, but as the fiancee of Bray Wyatt, she has remained a popular former star.

Over the past few months, Offerman has changed her look several times. Last night she took to Instagram to ask if she should change her hair back to blonde while sharing an image of her straightened blonde hair from a few years ago.

Will Jojo change up her look?

Jojo has become known for her curly hair throughout her time in the spotlight and the dramatic change makes her somewhat unrecognisable.

Jojo Offerman has teased a dramatic change of look

The former star has asked fans if she should make the change which comes just days after backlash from the WWE Universe.

Bray Wyatt passed away back in August 2023 and it seems that wrestling fans are not happy that his fiancee has decided to continue to live her life in his absence. The couple were set to marry ahead of his passing and share two young children called Hyrie and Knash who were born in 2019 and 2020.

Jojo Offerman was blasted by WWE fans last month

Back in April, Jojo shared a video online of her having fun with Liv Morgan and was then the victim of some major backlash from fans.

Many believed that Offerman shouldn't be out having fun just months after the passing of Bray Wyatt, which led to numerous WWE and AEW Superstars standing up for her and making it clear that she was allowed to continue to live her life.

Offerman has continued to post images of her living her life and looking after her children in the weeks that have followed and many have speculated that she could be having some input in the current Uncle Howdy storyline which has been made a tribute to Wyatt.

