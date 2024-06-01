JoJo says Bray Wyatt 'visited' her last night: 'I know it was you saying hello" 

JoJo Offerman shared a heartwrenching story on Instagram addressed to the late Bray Wyatt. She wrote that a moth visited her, and she knew that it was Bray saying hello.

Bray Wyatt passed away in his sleep on August 24, 2023. He was engaged to JoJo Offerman, and the couple has two kids.

In a new Instagram story, JoJo revealed that a moth visited her tonight and landed on her glass.

She saw the moth as a sign from Wyatt. Check out the full story below:

"This beautiful moth visited me tonight while having a glass of wine and watching the kiddos play. It landed on only my glass despite other glasses being around and this same moth proceeded to land on my hand and sit there a moment before flying away. I see you Windham. I know it was you saying hello. I love you forever."

WWE immortalized Bray Wyatt in a recent documentary

WWE recently released a documentary chronicling the life and career of the late superstar. The documentary, "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal," featured interviews with several of Wyatt's co-workers and family members.

Wyatt was brought back to WWE in late 2022 at the Extreme Rules PLE. His return received a massive pop from the fans in attendance, and he was the talk of the town for the next week or so.

Soon after, Bray began a feud with LA Knight and was the victor when all was said and done.

Wyatt then started a feud with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and it seemed like a match was being built between the two stars at WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, Wyatt was pulled from WWE TV weeks before the event and never competed in the ring again. Triple H shared the news of Bray's passing months later, leaving the wrestling world in mourning.

