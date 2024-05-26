JoJo sends two-word message to Liv Morgan after her Women's World Title win at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

JoJo Offerman sent a couple of messages to Liv Morgan after her massive win at King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in Saudi Arabia. She seemed incredibly happy about Morgan's win.

After two long years, Morgan won a major singles title on WWE TV when she defeated Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia last night. Thanks to Dominik Mysterio's interference, the 29-year-old managed to dethrone The Man as the Women's World Champion. After the match, Dominik seemed regretful about his interference.

Shortly after Liv Morgan's victory, JoJo Offerman took to Instagram and shared a couple of stories. She also sent the following two-word message to the newly crowned champion:

"So happy," JoJo wrote.

You can check out screenshots of JoJo's Instagram stories for Morgan in the tweet below.

Liv Morgan had been aiming to win the Women's World Title since her return at Royal Rumble 2024. She injured Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania XL and put her on the shelf. Morgan failed to win the gold in a Battle Royal on RAW and was the final contestant to be eliminated.

The RAW Superstar didn't give up and finally got a chance to win the title when she faced Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring. This time around, Dominik's interference helped Morgan secure a win over The Man and leave Saudi Arabia with gold on her shoulder.

Was Becky's reign too short? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

