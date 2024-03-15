JoJo shares heartbreaking request from Bray Wyatt's three-year-old daughter: "I want daddy here"

The late great Bray Wyatt's partner JoJo Offerman recently shared a heartbreaking story on her Instagram, revealing her recent talk with her daughter.

Wyatt passed away at 36 years old on August 24, 2023. He left behind a grieving family, including his four children and his fiancee JoJo Offerman.

The former WWE announcer shared a heartbreaking message on her latest Instagram story. She revealed that her daughter wasn't acting herself earlier today. When asked, she said that she misses her father.

"So today, Hyrie wasn't quite acting herself. She seemed... down. After a bit, I asked her what's wrong. She said 'I miss my daddy. I want daddy here.' My. Heart. Broke. Then I asked her, to know how she's feeling, what she misses about daddy. And she said 'I miss daddy and mommy together' and 'daddy playing with us.' I didn't know what to say other than I miss it too. I wish things were different, not only for me but for them too."

Bray Wyatt had two children with JoJo

Wyatt met JoJo during his first WWE run. The duo grew close over time with the couple having their first son in 2019. A year later, Bray and JoJo welcomed their daughter Hyrie.

Shortly after Wyatt's passing in August 2023, JoJo penned a lengthy message for the late star on Instagram. She stated that she missed Wyatt a lot and that the former world champion will always be the best person she knows.

"I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that everyday. I’m so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate. Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that."

Bray Wyatt's memory will live on forever in the hearts of his family and the millions of wrestling fans who miss his presence inside the squared circle.

