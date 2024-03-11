JoJo turns 30, sends heartbreaking message to the late Bray Wyatt

JoJo Offerman penned a heartfelt message for the late Bray Wyatt on Instagram on her 30th birthday.

Wyatt's tragic passing left the pro-wrestling world in shock last year. The WWE Superstar was out of action for months on end and JoJo's world came crumbling down when he passed away in his sleep on August 24, 2023.

JoJo recently turned 30 years old and enjoyed the joyous occasion with her friends and family. She also shared a lengthy Instagram story in which she penned a heartbreaking message for the late Bray Wyatt.

"I am so grateful for each and every person that spent my birthday with me and wished me a happy birthday. I had an incredible weekend! Thank you all so much! There was no denying there was a hole that only Windham could fill. I wish more than anything he could have physically been a part of today. But I know for a fact he was all around. I felt him every second. I'll miss you and I'll love you forever, Windham. I'm in the 30's club now!!!"

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss' tribute to the late Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss, who worked with Wyatt on WWE TV back in the day, was devastated when she learned of his untimely passing. Bliss couldn't hold back her tears as she shared a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt in a video that she posted shortly after his passing.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham."

Expand Tweet

Wyatt was one of the most creative entities in all of WWE. His legacy will live on forever in the annals of pro-wrestling history.

What was your favorite Bray Wyatt moment? Do share the same in the comments below!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Would you like to see JoJo make a WWE return? Yay! No! 0 votes View Discussion