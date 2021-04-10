Jon Moxley attacks hardcore legend after his title win at GCW rSpring Break

Jon Moxley has been a busy man during WrestleMania 37 weekend. On the recent GCW rSpring Break show, he challenged hardcore pro wrestling icon, Nick Gage.

Gage captured the GCW World Title after beating Rickey Shane Page in a brutal encounter between the two. Following the match, Jon Moxley confronted Gage.

Initially, Moxley was about to leave. But after Gage gave him the middle finger, The Death Rider decided to hit the new GCW Champion with the Paradigm Shift. The AEW Superstar then gathered some light bulbs and followed up with another Paradigm Shift to Gage on them.

Here is the heated confrontation between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage from rSpring Break:

A match between Moxley and Gage now seems imminent. It's only a matter of time before it's officially confirmed. With Gage also capturing the GCW World Title from RSP, the new champion could have his first challenger in Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley made all the noise during WrestleMania 37 weekend

WWE WrestleMania 37 is this weekend. in the meantime, Jon Moxley has been a busy man. He competed in a huge six-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite, which ended with The Young Bucks turning their backs on MOX and reuniting with The Elite.

Moxley then shifted his focus to GCW: Bloodsport 6, where he finally faced Josh Barnett, in a match that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moxley and Barnett took each other to the limit with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion walking out victorious after a brutal finish to the match.

I only came to Twitter to post this video of Jon Moxley and Nick Gage pic.twitter.com/TAfF22uMpr — SkullsMedia.com (@SkullsMedia) April 10, 2021

In the next 24 hours, Jon Moxley decided to engage in a feud with Nick Gage. Now, it remains to be seen when the two men will face off inside the ring.

Jon Moxley recently also called out NJPW veteran Yuji Nagata and challenged him to step up and challenge for the IWGP United States Championship. He could have a tight schedule ahead of himself.