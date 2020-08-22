Jon Moxley has done a lot since he left WWE. He has had feuds in NJPW and is the current AEW World Champion. The man formally known as Dean Ambrose spoke with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter to discuss various topics. Meltzer stated that WWE's current product has been 'dreary,' and AEW has surpassed them. Moxley responded by saying that he knows what WWE's problem really is.

Jon Moxley believes that Vince McMahon is the problem in WWE

Moxley didn't seem to waste time and explicitly stated that the man who is considered the king of professional wrestling is one of the main reasons holding back WWE right now. He said:

"It's one person. Three letters. VKM. That's the problem. Until he's gone or relinquishes control, it's just not gonna change. When I watched the show during the pandemic era, when I watched the show, you see him before, especially during the pandemic era, I'm just like, 'Oh Thank God, I'm not there.' Jesus Christ. What would I be doing on that show right now? Can you imagine? You think it would be any good, like come on."

In true Jon Moxley fashion, he is no stranger to controversy and says what is on his mind. He has also criticized Vince McMahon in past interviews. While Moxley's time in WWE had been 'mixed,' he is one of the main-event players of AEW. At All Out, he will be defending his AEW World Championship against MJF.

