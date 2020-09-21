Jon Moxley comments on Roman Reigns' current WWE run

At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV after a four-month hiatus. The Big Dog appeared after the main event of the night ended. Roman Reigns speared Braun Strowman and the newly crowned Universal Champion, The Fiend, turning heel in the process. Reigns' former Shield stablemate, Dean Ambrose, went over to AEW and goes by the name Jon Moxley spoke about Reigns' new persona in an interview with The Sun.

On the episode of WWE SmackDown following SummerSlam, Roman Reigns was seen beside Paul Heyman. His alliance with Brock Lesnar's former advocate cemented his heel status in the WWE.

At WWE Payback, Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. This weekend, Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Jey Uso at Clash Of Champions.

Jon Moxley on Roman Reigns' heel turn

While talking with The Sun, Jon Moxley spoke about Roman Reigns' current persona. Even though Jon Moxley is the face of WWE's rival, AEW, he wishes nothing but the best for his friends over at WWE.

"The concept of him and Paul Heyman - that was very cool to me. I think that's gonna work out really good. All my friends there (WWE) I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great."

Jon Moxley jumped ship to AEW in 2019. He made his debut for the company at their inaugural PPV, Double Or Nothing, attacking Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Towards the end of the year, he began a feud with Jericho for the AEW World Championship. Moxley won the coveted AEW Championship earlier this year and has held on to it for over seven months.

Roman Reigns' alliance with Paul Heyman was something that no fan saw coming. Reigns was involved in a heated rivalry with Paul Heyman's former client Brock Lesnar. The two wrestlers faced off on several occasions for the WWE Championship as well as the Universal Championship.

What did you think of Roman Reigns' alliance with Paul Heyman?