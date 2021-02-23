Jon Moxley comments on WWE and AEW possibly working together

The talk of WWE and AEW working together kicked off following Tony Khan's statements that his forbidden door was open anytime. Khan 'begged' WWE to come to Jacksonville, and the AEW CEO's comments gave rise to several debates online.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Kenny Omega also teased the possibility of a future in which WWE and AEW could mix things up.

Jon Moxley has now weighed in with his thoughts on the topic. During an interview with Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes Wrestling, the former AEW World Champion bluntly refused to entertain the implausible scenario of AEW and WWE working together.

Mox stated that the idea wasn't worth investing one's mental energy in, and he added that fantasy booking should be reserved for magazines and other similar avenues.

"That would never happen. That's not even worth wasting any mental energy to… You know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s**. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine, stuff. You know, Like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, "Dream match. Bill Goldberg versus Steve Austin," in '98. But that ain't gonna happen."

It'd be cool to think about the cool s**t: Jon Moxley would love to have a big summit with AEW, WWE, NJPW, and other top promotions

A potential match between Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns was compared to the Goldberg vs. Austin dynamic, and the AEW Star admitted that having a big show with all the top companies of the world is indeed an exciting idea.

However, Moxley was confident that such dreamy probabilities are never going to happen.

"It'd be cool to think about the cool s**t that could happen, you know, like a big summit at the Tokyo Dome, AEW, NJPW, WWE, or some s**t but that s**t ain't going to happen. So, you know, they do their thing. They stay over there."

Jon Moxley's honest take on the situation is arguably the reality of it all. WWE and AEW might never work with each other as both companies have two very different products with contrasting variables. Vince McMahon's way of doing business wouldn't ideally involve working with a direct TV rival.

What do you guys think? Could an AEW-WWE partnership work out in the distant future?