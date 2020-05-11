Jon Moxley/ Undertaker vs. AJ Styles from the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

Fightful Select released an excerpt of an interview with Jon Moxley in which the AEW World Champion gave his thoughts about WrestleMania 36.

The former WWE Superstar watched both nights of the show in its entirety and said that he enjoyed the show. He gave props to the performers who worked really hard while also praising the flow of the two-day WrestleMania 36 event. Jon Moxley did feel bad for the wrestlers, who despite putting in the effort all year long, couldn't get their WrestleMania moments as planned.

Jon Moxley enjoyed the Boneyard match from WrestleMania 36

Mox added that he really liked the Boneyard match and likened The Undertaker to a timeless comic book character and action hero that the fans still buy into after all these years. He cited the examples of John McClane and John Wayne while talking about the fandom around The Undertaker.

Moxley has made a few negative comments about WWE since his departure from the company but it's refreshing to see him complement Vince McMahon's company for putting on a solid wrestling PPV.

Considering the circumstances, WrestleMania 36 was billed as a successful PPV venture for WWE. The reactions from the WWE Universe, especially for the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches, were really positive across the board. Various wrestlers from other promotions also gave WWE credit for the cinematic style of the aforementioned matches.

When it comes to Jon Moxley, the AEW star will defend the AEW World Championship against Brodie Lee at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV on May 23rd.

WWE will also present their first PPV since WrestleMania 36 with Money in the Bank, which will have the two MITB contract matches at the WWE Headquarters. The remaining matches will reportedly air live from the Performance Center and it will be interesting to see whether WWE manages to continue in the same vein as WrestleMania 36.

