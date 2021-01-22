Jon Moxley gives honest opinion on Randy Orton's RKO

In his latest interview with Bleacher Report, AEW star Jon Moxley revealed that his favorite finisher is Randy Orton's RKO.

While chatting with Adam Wells of Bleacher Report, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley talked about his favorite wrestling finisher, that isn't his own. Moxley chose WWE legend Randy Orton's RKO, and explained the reason behind his pick:

"That's a good question. Off the top of my head, probably the RKO...it can be quick, it can be dramatic. It's very malleable."

Randy Orton's RKO is one of the most iconic finishers in history

Randy Orton began using the RKO early on in his WWE career. Back when he feuded with Shawn Michaels in late 2003, in what was dubbed a "Legend vs Legend Killer" feud, Orton started using the RKO. The move quickly became popular among the fans and helped establish him as a credible bad guy.

Orton's RKO helped his Legend Killer persona a great deal over the next few months, as he put down legends one after the other, using the move. As years passed, Randy Orton used the move effectively to win multiple World titles, and is currently a 14-time World Champion. A while ago, the RKO became a popular topic in the world of online memes, and you can find countless hilarious vines of Randy Orton's RKO on YouTube.

Randy Orton is still going strong on WWE RAW, and it doesn't look like he will be calling it quits anytime soon. What are your views on Randy Orton's RKO? Where does it stand on your list of the best finishers in WWE history? Sound off in the comments!