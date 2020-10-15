Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship reign continued on AEW's first Anniversary episode as Mox defeated Lance Archer in the show's main event.

Moxley caught up with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated before the big AEW episode to discuss various interesting topics. The AEW World Champion was asked whether he compares his work to reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While they are in different promotions, Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose from his WWE days, and Roman Reigns, will always be connected due to their history as Shield members.

Moxley and Reigns are now the top champions in AEW and WWE, respectively, and the comparisons can't be ignored.

However, Jon Moxley is not focusing on what his former WWE colleague is doing in the WWE. As a matter of fact, Jon Moxley isn't paying attention to anybody else, as he is all about working on his act.

Jon Moxley explained that he is creating and executing his own vision and does not compare it with any other performer.

"I don't pay much attention or compare myself to anybody else. For me, it's all about visualizing what I want in my head and then actualizing it in the ring. I just want to create my own vision, so I'm not comparing that with anyone else."

Jon Moxley on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his AEW World Title reign

Jon Moxley also spoke about the difficulties that the pro wrestling world has faced during the COVID-19 era. He said that irrespective of the promotion, the industry needs a pivot to thrive.

"I've already had two title matches get pulled off TV for COVID reasons, and there could be more. I think people are used to it now. We all have to accept that, in 2020, whatever plans we make, they might have to change. It's important to pivot quickly. We had the six-man tag planned with Will Hobbs and Darby Allin, which I was really looking forward to, and then there were COVID issues the night before. That was a big opportunity and was going to be a kickass match. There is a need to pivot, whether it's AEW, WWE, NXT, or the Tokyo Dome main event."

As noted earlier, Jon Moxley retained the AEW World title against Lance Archer in the main event of the latest episode of Dynamite. The show ended with Eddie Kingston and The Lucha Bros laying out Jon Moxley.

Moving to SmackDown, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against Jey Uso in an 'I Quit Hell in a Cell' match. The Tribal Chief's storyline with his cousin is one of the hottest angles in all of WWE, and it has helped accentuate the impact of Reigns' new demeanor.