Jon Moxley opens up on the differences between AEW and WWE, calls Vince McMahon a "madman"

Jon Moxley has been on an incredible run ever since making his debut for All Elite Wrestling. Following WrestleMania 35, the former Dean Ambrose finally parted ways with WWE, and at AEW Double or Nothing, he made his debut for the newly inaugurated promotion.

After a run full of ups and downs in WWE, Jon Moxley initially opened up about his experience in the company while interacting with Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, however, in a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio, the AEW World Champion discussed the differences between AEW and WWE.

Moxley noted that one of the most frustrating parts about his time in WWE was being handed scripts, even down in the developmental territory of the company under the FCW brand.

"One thing that drove me crazier than anything was the fact that I got handed a script. Even in developmental, we were down there with Dusty. That was one of the best times, looking back, I had in the business in FCW."

Jon Moxley further added that in AEW the Superstars are more under a "pressure-free" kind of feeling. The former WWE Champion, however, did point out the difference between AEW and WWE, claiming that most of the pressure in WWE was being handed a two-page script by Vince McMahon.

"I'll tell you what pressure is...pressure is having a two-page script written by a 74-year-old madman that makes no sense to you, that's gonna make you look stupid. And you're on worldwide TV, live and you gotta memorize every single line and somehow try to pull it off and not look like a total jack***. That's pressure.

Here is what Jon Moxley said on the Busted Open Radio:

"I'll tell you what pressure is...pressure is having a two-page script written by a 74-year-old madman."@JonMoxley discusses the difference between the WWE & @AEWrestling when it comes to freedom on the mic 🎤@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Xbo9lsOVIm — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 28, 2020

Jon Moxley's on-going run in AEW

Jon Moxley is currently the reigning AEW World Champion, the second in the promotion's history and for his recent title defense, Moxley successfully beat Brian Cage to retain his world title.

The AEW World Champion will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite when he teams up with Darby Allin for a tag team match against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.