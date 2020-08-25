Jon Moxley opens up about the first time he met Cody and Tony Khan

Jon Moxley left WWE last year after his contract expired and ended up signing with AEW where he is now the World Champion.

Jon Moxley's run in AEW has been very successful so far and he has been one at the highlights at the top of the card. Moxley feuded then then-world champion Chris Jericho soon after his debut and won the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution.

In a recent interview with the Wrestling Observer, Moxley opened up about his first meeting with Cody and Tony Khan, and how he ended up signing with AEW:

The AEW thing just happened and it was like it was meant to be. I had a lot of anxieties about it, you know, but I was like, 'This is too meant to be. You have to take this shot and ride with them.' Tony and Cody came to my house and we talked about wrestling, and what we thought it should be, and what we wanted it to be. And then they're telling me about TNT and all this stuff, and it's real and this is actually going to happen. This isn't just a bunch of false promises. I'm like, 'Okay, well if that stuff is true, then alright, I'm in.' I gave my word on that day, like, 'I'm in' and there we go. H/T: WINC

Jon Moxley on his departure from WWE

Jon Moxley also opened up about his depature from WWE and how the situation brought the spotlight on him. Moxley said that his initial plan after his departure had been to disappear and then come back but it didn't work out that way:

Everything I was doing was under this giant microscope spotlight, which was weird because I was just thinking I was going to disappear and then come back, but it was the exact opposite. I was under the brightest of everybody's watch in everything I did. I know a lot of people wanted me, I'm sure a lot of people wanted me to fail, you know? People do, but that's not really what happened. H/T: WINC

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at All Out next month against MJF.