Jon Moxley reveals the difference in working with WWE and other companies

Jon Moxley was recently involved in an AMA session with Bleacher Report. The former AEW World Champion opened up on a host of topics, including his take on what it is like to work for WWE, AEW, and NJPW.

Currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, Moxley has been a vital part of New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well. The Death Rider is the current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and is bound to make his return to the promotion in 2021.

Jon Moxley gives his take on working with WWE, AEW, and NJPW

According to Jon Moxley, he believes that all three major promotions he has worked with have been rewarding in different ways. The former WWE Champion mentioned that WWE is the company where a Superstar goes as a kid, but in AEW, it's a totally different experience.

In the words of Jon Moxley, his experience in working with AEW is equivalent to "getting to be a part of something that is on its maiden voyage".

"They've all been different and rewarding in different ways. WWE is where you dream to go as a kid, but in AEW it's a totally different thing, getting to be a part of something that is on its maiden voyage. It'd be cool to look back and say 'I was there at the beginning.' The top nucleus here has already made it, and we're working together to make something new. Before Dynamite started, this was all just an idea. Now it's arguably the hottest promotion in the world right now. It's not too long ago that this was just a theory, almost too good to be true. But now it all actually happened and we're making it succeed," said Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley has been a part of All Elite Wrestling right from the beginning. The former WWE Superstar has been a game-changer for the promotion, and winning the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho was one of the highlights of his career.

Following his WWE departure, the former Dean Ambrose also went to NJPW and engaged in a feud with Juice Robinson. Now a two-time IWGP US Champion, Moxley is set to defend his title against KENTA.