Jon Moxley thinks Hangman Page could be the next top guy in AEW.

AEW Champion Jon Moxley thinks that Adam ‘Hangman’ Page could become the next top guy in the company at his expense. The former WWE Champion defended his AEW World Title at Double or Nothing against Brodie Lee, successfully retaining via referee stoppage.

Speaking to the media following the conclusion of the event, Jon Moxley shed light on several things. The former member of The Shield stated that Adam Page could take his place as the next top guy in the promotion, hinting towards a future AEW Championship shot for The Elite member.

Now a thread from Jon Moxley's virtual media scrum.



He's visibly achey. Then he's asked about Brian Cage and he says "They're not getting any smaller are they? Christ!" — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 24, 2020

Hangman Page has already had a shot at the title as he went up against Chris Jericho in the match to decide the first-ever AEW Champion. He, however, lost to the Inner Circle leader. Page's character took a turn for the better following that loss, though, and Moxley feels he is ready to get back in the title picture.

Jon Moxley heaps praise on multiple AEW Superstars

Meanwhile, Moxley also praised Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and MJF. He stated that Omega is one of the best big-match competitors in the world while also adding that Cody Rhodes could be his generational rival.

Speaking about MJF, Jon Moxley suggested that he is also rising towards the top and could be coming into the main event mix soon. He also confirmed that he would like to have long feuds during his title reign, with plenty of big matches.

He, however, might not see this wish fulfilled with Brodie Lee as an opponent. Jon Moxley is set to face Brian Cage at Fyter Fest next month.