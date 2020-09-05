Jon Moxley reveals what Renee Young is doing after leaving WWE

Renee Young recently left WWE after the SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Young was a part of WWE for eight years and worked in various roles with the company at different times. Renee Young's husband, Jon Moxley, was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio (h/t 411 Mania).

There, Moxley talked about what Renee Young was doing now that she had officially left WWE and what her plans were for the future.

Sooooooo guess now would be a good time to launch my Twitch and Cameo?? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 4, 2020

Jon Moxley reveals Renee Young's status after leaving WWE

Talking about what Renee Young is doing after leaving WWE, Jon Moxley said that she was free after a long time and was taking the time to relax in their house next to the beach and to read.

“Anything could happen really. Yeah, I was pretty excited for her … she’s just kind of decompressing right now. She just came out with me because she’d just came out to Jacksonville. It’s just easier with the PPV and stuff. It’s easier than going back and forth, and back and forth for a couple of weeks with the PPV. So, I just brought my whole situation down here, and the dog and everything. Got a whole spot here by the beach. So, she’s just chilling on a beach, reading a book, relaxing right now."

Jon Moxley went on to talk about the WWE schedule and how easy it is to be caught up in that routine and not get any time to do anything else. Moxley said that now, Young might be able to do something new, having left WWE.

“So that’s going to be good for her, [to] kind of have space and figure out where she wants to go next. I was pretty excited for her, just because — you know, it’s funny because time flies by so fast in WWE. I don’t know if it’s because the schedule or just because you’re nonstop going. It feels like it was just yesterday that we just met. And now it’s like, she’s been there for eight years. Time just flies. I think she was just like, ‘It’s time to do something new, try something new.”

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW Championship against MJF at AEW: All Out in a couple of hours.