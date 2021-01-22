Jon Moxley reveals if he still talks to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Jon Moxley has revealed that he still occasionally speaks to fellow Shield members Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The three men burst onto the scene together on WWE’s main roster in November 2012 as The Shield. While Reigns and Rollins are currently two of WWE’s top Superstars, Jon Moxley joined AEW after leaving WWE at the end of April 2019.

Speaking in a B/R AMA, Jon Moxley made it clear that he is still on good terms with his former on-screen allies.

“Very occasionally [speak to Reigns and Rollins]. Seth's about to have a kid, so that's cool. You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles. That's the good thing about wrestling: it's never goodbye, it's just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you're always bonded.”

Although Jon Moxley said Rollins is "about to" become a parent, Becky Lynch gave birth to her first child with Rollins, Roux, in December. Moxley revealed in November on an episode of AEW Dynamite that his wife, Renee Paquette, is also pregnant.

Jon Moxley’s final WWE storyline with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

The Shield debuted in November 2012

Jon Moxley’s Dean Ambrose character was involved in more memorable moments with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins than any other WWE Superstar.

The Shield defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre at The Shield’s Final Chapter event in April 2019. The match was Jon Moxley’s last in WWE.