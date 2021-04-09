Jon Moxley's undefeated Bloodsport run comes to an end after a brutal match against former UFC Champion

Jon Moxley's undefeated run at Bloodsport came to an end at the hands of Josh Barnett. The two men were initially scheduled to face each other a year and a half ago. When they finally clashed in the main event of Bloodsport 6, Moxley and Barnett settled their rivalry.

As expected, the match between the two was technical in the early stages. Barnett controlled Jon Moxley on the mat for the majority of it. Given the former UFC fighter's vast experience on the ground, he was successful in getting the upper hand.

Feeling like a Jon Moxley kind of evening... #Bloodsport6 pic.twitter.com/xpiF3mtlgU — Soumik Datta (@Thesoumikdatta9) April 9, 2021

The former AEW World Champion did rally a comeback for himself in the match. After spiking Barnett with a DDT, the MMA veteran was cut wide open. Barnett escaped a choke attempt from The Death Rider and ended up on the outside, and it was at that moment when his bloody face was properly visible to the cameras.

In the closing stages of the bout, Barnett started throwing hard strikes after flipping Moxley over on the mat, who was in a dominant position for a while. Barnett's strikes led to Moxley also being bloodied up, and his crimson mask sure did remind the fans of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Britt Baker.

A rally of strikes from the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to Jon Moxley's already bloody face forced the ref to call the match. Moxley immediately grabbed the referee and questioned his decision, as the reigning IWGP United States Champion expressed his intention of continuing the fight/match.

Jon Moxley and Josh Barnett addressed the crowd after a successful Bloodsport 6 event

The Bloodsport 6 event was a huge success and was capped off by a terrific main event between Jon Moxley and Josh Barnett. On the rest of the card, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Chris Dickinson, Allysin Kay, Lio Rush, and Chavo Guerrerro Jr., among other notable names, picked up crucial victories.

However, Jon Moxley's winning run in Game Changer Wrestling's Bloodsport event was brought to an end by UFC veteran Josh Barnett. The two men also addressed the crowd after their match and thanked the fans for turning up.

A "Thank you, Moxley" chant also broke out, as Bloodsport 6 concluded in an epic fashion.