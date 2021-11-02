"He's lost his magic" – Jon Moxley writes honestly about Vince McMahon in his book

In his new book MOX, Jon Moxley wrote that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is no longer the creative mastermind he once was.

Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE between 2011 and 2019, said he used to have a theory about McMahon intentionally destroying WWE. In that scenario, nobody would be able to take control of the company when the 76-year-old dies, not even his own family.

The AEW star went on to reference the nWo’s WWE storyline in 2002, which saw McMahon declare his intention to kill his own creation.

“Dude, remember that one promo where Vince brought back the nWo, and he’s all, like, ‘I’m gonna kill it! I’m gonna kill MY CREATION!’ See what I’m saying? It makes perfect sense. What other explanation is there for this horses*** we’re putting on TV? I wondered. I finally decided he’d just lost the plot and was so insulated in his own world, so disconnected from reality, he would never recover creatively. He’s lost his magic, I decided, that Walt Disney magic that only Vince has, and when he dies, it’ll be gone forever,” Moxley wrote.

Moxley jokingly added that he can picture Vince McMahon "cackling maniacally" while hundreds of gasoline drums explode atop WWE’s Titan Towers headquarters.

Jon Moxley predicts WWE’s future after Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! https://t.co/ucsz3Cj69b

Triple H and Shane McMahon have been touted as successors to Vince McMahon when the WWE Chairman is no longer in charge.

Jon Moxley doesn't believe either of them has what it takes to replace Vince. Instead, he thinks WWE’s large fan base will ultimately allow the company to carry on forever.

“Hunter [Triple H] was smart enough to hire half the indies and take Instagram selfies with them, but he ain’t got the magic. Shane would probably stick an M80 up his a** and light it if he thought that’s what fans wanted to see, but he ain’t got it either. Fortunately, though, when Vince is gone, that magic will live on in the hearts and minds of the fans forever,” Moxley wrote.

Moxley spent six and a half of his eight years in WWE performing on Vince McMahon’s main roster. He won the WWE Championship once and competed in five WrestleMania matches during that time.

