"That’s some dream match" – Jon Moxley on the scrapped match with former three-time WWE Champion

AEW star and former WWE Champion Jon Moxley spoke with the Wrestling Observer Radio about his scrapped feud with Mick Foley in WWE.

Jon Moxley parted ways with WWE back in 2019 due to creative differences. Moxley has appeared on several platforms since then to share his good experiences and numerous achievements with WWE. However, he felt burnt out during his stay in the company.

During the interview, Moxley opened up on his scrapped feud with Mick Foley. WWE teased the angle back in 2012, and Moxley continued to antagonize Foley on social media. The former WWE Champion revealed that the dream match never happened because Foley was not cleared for the matchup.

Here's what Moxley had to say about the situation:

"It's a known thing that me and Foley had this feud going on. And there was a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don't know about that was interesting and funny. But, in retrospect, it’s actually better that me and Foley just remains a total dream match feud. If 90s Mick Foley and current or maybe a decade ago version of me, if you do [a feud] with Mick Foley, for sure that would be the s**t. That’s some dream match s**t."

Jon Moxley was a grand slam champion in WWE

Jon Moxley saw a lot of success in WWE as Dean Ambrose. Debuting as part of The Shield, Moxley, along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, soon became part of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE.

Along the way, Moxley won the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Tag Team Championships, and the WWE Championship.

He was also a Money in the Bank winner in 2016, cashing in successfully on the same night on Seth Rollins. It was a historic night as Roman Reigns entered as the WWE Champion, lost it to Rollins, who then lost the title of Ambrose.

