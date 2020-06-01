Jon Moxley shares heartbreaking message after Danny Havoc's tragic passing
- Danny Havoc's passing has hurt the entire wrestling community — including Jon Moxley.
- Jon Moxley and Danny Havoc were very familiar with each other before Moxley's time in WWE and AEW.
GCW and CZW wrestler Danny Havoc passed away on 31st May. Jon Moxley has shared an extremely heartbreaking message in reaction to his passing.
The AEW Champion Jon Moxley is known for being one of the toughest men in the world of wrestling. The slightly frantic edge that he brings to his wrestling style is really well known.
Hardcore wrestler Danny Havoc passes away
Danny Havoc is remembered for his extreme style of hardcore wrestling in his runs in Combat Zone Wrestling as well as Game Changer Wrestling. GCW let the wrestling world know that Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc had passed away.
“With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person. He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers.”
CZW also shared a tribute.
Havoc was only 45 years old and was extremely fondly remembered by most of the wrestling community, with Tegan Nox, Mustafa Ali, and others all reacted to his passing.
Havoc's wife, Brianne, had passed away in April of 2020, according to a report by The Wrestling Observer.
Jon Moxley reacts to the passing of Danny Havoc
Jon Moxley shared a heartbreaking message after the passing of Havoc.He said that he was going to miss him and then went on to say that Havoc was a fearless and creative performer. He shared that Havoc was not only a good wrestler, he was also an amazing artist and that he was the one to create the first AEW Moxley t-shirt, and was the one who came up with the grenade design.
Jon Moxley and Danny Havoc have faced each other in a feud in Combat Zone Wrestling as well.
You can watch the two take part in a tag team match in CZW here.
Havoc was beloved in the wrestling community and by his friends and family, and his passing is a huge loss to the world of wrestling.