Current AEW Champion Jon Moxley shared a message following the passing of Danny Havoc

GCW and CZW wrestler Danny Havoc passed away on 31st May. Jon Moxley has shared an extremely heartbreaking message in reaction to his passing.

The AEW Champion Jon Moxley is known for being one of the toughest men in the world of wrestling. The slightly frantic edge that he brings to his wrestling style is really well known.

Hardcore wrestler Danny Havoc passes away

Danny Havoc is remembered for his extreme style of hardcore wrestling in his runs in Combat Zone Wrestling as well as Game Changer Wrestling. GCW let the wrestling world know that Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc had passed away.

“With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person. He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers.”

CZW also shared a tribute.

This cuts too deep. Grant "Danny Havoc" Berkland. He was an inspiration to so many and a friend to all and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.

We can take a small comfort in knowing the entire wrestling community are sharing the same grief right now.#RIPDannyHavoc pic.twitter.com/2AbDxYRb6I — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) June 1, 2020

Havoc was only 45 years old and was extremely fondly remembered by most of the wrestling community, with Tegan Nox, Mustafa Ali, and others all reacted to his passing.

Havoc's wife, Brianne, had passed away in April of 2020, according to a report by The Wrestling Observer.

Jon Moxley reacts to the passing of Danny Havoc

Jon Moxley shared a heartbreaking message after the passing of Havoc.He said that he was going to miss him and then went on to say that Havoc was a fearless and creative performer. He shared that Havoc was not only a good wrestler, he was also an amazing artist and that he was the one to create the first AEW Moxley t-shirt, and was the one who came up with the grenade design.

Goddamnit am I gonna miss you Grant...I didn't cry all night you did FU...fyi : Danny Havoc was not just a fearless and creative performer but also a talented artist and graphic designer. In fact I asked him to design the first AEW Mox shirt, he created the grenade design. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) June 1, 2020

Jon Moxley and Danny Havoc have faced each other in a feud in Combat Zone Wrestling as well.

You can watch the two take part in a tag team match in CZW here.

Havoc was beloved in the wrestling community and by his friends and family, and his passing is a huge loss to the world of wrestling.