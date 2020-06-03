Jon Moxley shares an interesting fact about his match against Triple H at WWE Roadblock

Back when Jon Moxley was Dean Ambrose

Before his time in AEW, Jon Moxley was better known as WWE's Dean Ambrose. Now, Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage. Moxley made his debut with The Shield as Dean Ambrose and won many hearts in WWE. Ambrose was a fan favorite in WWE, and nothing has changed since he made his debut as Jon Moxley for AEW at Double Or Nothing last year.

Jon Moxley is a main eventer at AEW and the current AEW World Champion. Over at WWE, he is a Grand Slam Champion and a Money In The Bank winner. He is a delight to watch in the ring and fans all over the world tune into his matches irrespective of the promotion he is on.

Jon Moxley vs Triple H in WWE

In a recent interview, Moxley opened up about what it was like facing Triple H at Roadblock. The current AEW World Champion said the following,

"It was a unique, old-school wrestling match. It wasn't a regular pay-per-view, it was a Network special, basically a beefed-up house show on a Saturday night. They brought in some cameras, some lights, maybe an extra producer and that was it. It had an old NWA Mid-South feel. I always heard he was the great ring general. I worked with him in six-mans but never got in the ring, didn't say a word, and see what happens. The way I was taught, if you got caught in the ring going over a spot before the show by like Les Thatcher, it was looked at like a weakness, which is the exact opposite of the way the business is now. That's the way I was brought up; call it in the ring, work, build it from the ground up. It takes a different level of patience. I think I'm very good at that. This guy is supposed to be, Harley Race and Ric Flair say that this guy is like the new top ring general. Okay, let's see what you got."

"I showed up really late and there's this weird gamesmanship that goes on with old school workers where nobody wants to be the first guy to blink or be like, 'what do we want to do, what's our spots?' Nobody wants to be the first guy to blink and it's like 'I'm the inferior worker' I got there really late and just hung out. It's like 5:30 or 6, Michael Hayes is looking for me, 'Hunter is in his locker room and wants to talk.' I go there and he's like, 'What do you want do?' 'Whatever you want to do.' That game. We basically came up with a finish, a table spot, and a false finish. The rest of it, we basically called in the ring. For me, I'd rather have that than a WrestleMania in front of a stadium. The unique, old-school setting where I'm in control. That was unique and one of the last old-school matches you'll see in WWE probably. I'll take that over a 'created moment' that we overproduced. That was a pure wrestling moment."