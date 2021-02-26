Jon Moxley threatens to run over the Bullet Club with his car

Jon Moxley has revealed an interesting method to tackle the Bullet Club if the faction members try to interfere in his match against KENTA. The IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has claimed that he is ready to run over the Bullet Club members with his car if he needs to.

On Friday, Jon Moxley will finally defend his IWGP US Championship against KENTA on NJPW Strong. The match has been in the making for months and is regarded as one of the most highly-awaited bouts of the year.

In the lead-up to the match, New Japan Pro Wrestling released the fourth and final part of Jon Moxley's interview. The reigning IWGP US Champion revealed the multiple options he has in mind in order to deal with the Bullet Club.

"If I see any Bullet Club shenanigans I'll run them over in the parking lot with my car. I'll wack them in the knee cap with a tire iron, I'll not even allow them in the building. I'll do whatever I gotta do, I'll bring some dudes from Cincinnati with and we'll rough some dudes up in the locker room if we have to. We'll get done, this is going to be mano-a-mano. One on one, we're gonna meet in the center of the ring and we're gonna start taking shots at each other."

The Death Rider has made it clear that if needed he will even bring some of his own friends from Cincinnati to deal with members of the BC. Moxley added that once he is inside the ring with KENTA, the two former WWE Superstars will start taking shots at each other.

Jon Moxley will finally defend his IWGP United States Championship against KENTA

For months, KENTA has been calling for a match against Jon Moxley. The latter made his presence felt at Wrestle Kingdom 15 and in a previous episode of NJPW Strong, he finally attacked Bullet Club, including KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo.

KENTA got one over Jon Moxley when he attacked him on AEW Dynamite and eventually teamed up with Kenny Omega to secure a win over the team of Moxley and Lance Archer.