Jon Moxley warns former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and challenges him to a match

Jon Moxley has called out IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yuji Nagata. In a video released by NJPW on their social media platforms, the reigning IWGP United States Champion reminded everyone that he is the one that gets to call the shots.

Jon Moxley put Nagata on notice and teased a potential future IWGP US Title match against Blue Justice. In his promo, The Death Rider told Nagata to meet him "outside the saloon at dawn.”

Here is Jon Moxley's message to Yuji Nagata:

A message from IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley#njpw pic.twitter.com/pXoDlbmC77 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 5, 2021

Jon Moxley's latest defense of the IWGP United States Championship was on February 26, 2021, when he defeated KENTA. In a highly-anticipated match between the pair, MOX put away the Bullet Club star in the main event of an episode of NJPW Strong.

The former AEW World Champion won the IWGP US Title for the second time at last year's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event and has already defended the belt against the likes Juice Robinson, Minoru Suzuki and KENTA.

Is Yuji Nagata in a prime position to receive a shot at Jon Moxley's IWGP US Championship?

Following Jon Moxley's callout, NJPW is yet to officially announce a match between him and Yuji Nagata for the IWGP United States Championship. However, by the looks of it, NJPW seems to be invested in the idea of a potential US Title match/feud between Moxley and Nagata.

Having made his NJPW debut in 1992, Nagata has won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions. Blue Justice is also a former IWGP Tag Team Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion and a former G1 Climax winner.

Although Nagata is yet to win the IWGP United States Championship, this could be the veteran's opportunity to take the title off Jon Moxley. It also remains to be seen if NJPW will allow Nagata to show up in AEW, much like they did with KENTA this year. A match between Moxley and Nagata could take place at NJPW Strong.