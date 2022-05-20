Jonathan Coachman scheduled to return to pro wrestling 

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman is set to make his return to the world of professional wrestling.

The Coach initially worked for WWE between 1999 and 2008, starting as a backstage interviewer and eventually becoming a commentator. He later transitioned into an on-screen authority role, acting as the hapless assistant for both RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff and Chairman Vince McMahon during the mid-2000s. Coachman returned to WWE in 2016, working as a color commentator on RAW before leaving the post in 2018.

It appears that The Coach is returning to pro wrestling this June, but not as a part of WWE. Instead, the veteran personality will be on commentary duties for new promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series, alongside IMPACT Wrestling announcer Matt Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English in WWE).

Legion of Pain (FKA Authors of Pain) founded Wrestling Entertainment Series. Its inaugural show is set to Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman), UFC legend Allister Overeem, Karrion Kross, Fandango, Nia Jax, Lana, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, and many more.

What has Jonathan Coachman been up to since leaving WWE?

Since leaving WWE back in 2018, Coachman has been working for the NBC Sports Group.

The Coach has featured heavily on certain golf-related programs, including being a commentator for the World Long Drive Championship. He also performs commentary duties for the PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold.

When a close friend calls and makes things right you want to help. And I am pumped to help this incredible group of talent and investors get this off the ground. Sky is the limit if people work together for the same goal.

After ending his first WWE run in 2008, Coach spent almost a decade working for ESPN. He featured heavily in the network's sports entertainment content and conducted sit-down interviews with superstars.

It will be interesting to see if Jonathan Coachman's appearance for WES is a one-time thing or part of a contract. You can read more about The Coach by clicking right here.

