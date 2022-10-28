Jonathan Gresham challenges former WWE Superstar after his match against WCW veteran at NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street

Jonathan Gresham returned to NJPW on Thursday night as he made a surprise appearance and challenged Fred Rosser.

The former WWE star faced WCW veteran Crowbar at Night Before Rumble on 44th Street. Rosser is the current Strong Openweight Champion but did not put his title on the line against the 48-year-old.

Post-match, he took to the microphone and cut a promo, asking who his next challenger would be. Gresham eventually showed up and challenged Rosser for the Openweight Championship. The two men will collide tomorrow night at Rumble on 44th Street.

At the Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, Gresham lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli. He later cut ties with the relaunched ROH brand due to alleged creative differences with the promotion.

Rosser won the Strong Openweight Championship by beating Tom Lawlor. Since then, he has successfully defended the title against Fred Yehi, Big Damo, and TJP.

Crowbar sent a host of heartfelt messages after making NJPW debut

Taking to Twitter, Crowbar sent a host of heartfelt messages after making his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.

Crowbar has previously wrestled with numerous major organizations, including WWE. In 2021, also made an appearance on AEW Dark: Elevation, facing Joey Janela.

Crowbar sent a heartfelt tweet after competing in a New Japan ring. He wrote:

"After 31 years, - I finally get to check this one off my list. Beyond grateful"

Check out the same tweet below:

In a follow-up tweet, Crowbar also thanked Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser himself.

"When the time comes that I choose to walk away for good….I will do it happily, completed and fulfilled now. Thank you @njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica @azucarRoc @realfredrosser," wrote Crowbar.

Check out the same tweet:

It remains to be seen if Crowbar will make further appearances on Strong.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes