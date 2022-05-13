Jordan Devlin to leave NXT UK following loss to top star

NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin seems set to leave the UK developmental brand after his recent loss to Ilja Dragunov.

Devlin initially signed with the company back in 2016 during the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. In 2020, he captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and held it through the Covid-19 pandemic before losing it to Santos Escobar in a unification match. In recent times, though, Devlin has pursued the NXT UK Championship.

Ilja Dragunov, the man who ended the record-breaking reign of WALTER, is the current champion. A title match was scheduled between Devlin and Ilja, with the stipulation that the loser would leave NXT UK.

The match took place on the show's latest edition, with hard-hitting action and Devlin giving his all to capture the championship gold.

@Jordan_Devlin1 is found exiting the BT Sports Studio with his luggage but has nothing to say when asked if he has any thoughts on his loss to @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR.

Ultimately though, Dragunov would prove too tough for the Irish-born star and retain his title. This means that Jordan Devlin must now leave NXT UK.

What's next for Jordan Devlin?

With his fate in NXT UK settled, the question now is what comes next for The Irish Ace?

Devlin looks to remain with WWE for the time being, meaning he will likely make the jump to NXT 2.0 in America. If this happens, he would be following other UK talents like A-Kidd, Nathan Frazer, and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, who recently debuted on the Tuesday night show.

With nothing yet confirmed by Devlin or WWE, it will be interesting to see where the former champ ends up.

What do you think about Jordan Devlin's NXT UK fate? Did you enjoy the match between him and Dragunov? Do you think he'll pop up in NXT 2.0? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy