Jordynne Grace beats 27-year-old star on debut; reveals mind-blowing Juggernaut Driver to WWE Universe

Jordynne Grace beat a 27-year-old star on her debut. She faced off against Stevie Turner and during the bout, she revealed her Juggernaut Driver to the WWE Universe.

Jordynne Grace is the current TNA Knockouts Champion. She has been a force to be reckoned with in TNA for quite some time now. Last week on WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez was in the ring waiting to find out who her opponent for Battleground would be when Grace made a shocking appearance. She got in the ring and wasted no time in challenging Perez for the NXT Women's Championship match at NXT Battleground.

This didn't make Stevie Turner happy, who was complaing to the NXT General Manager Ava backstage after the match was made official. As a result, Grace challlenged her to a match on NXT tonight. Grace had previously competed at the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Hence, this was her singles debut in WWE.

During her match against Stevie Turner, Grace showed why she has been a dominant champion in TNA as she destroyed Turner and defeated her with the Juggernaut Driver in just a few minutes.

This was the first time that a TNA Knockouts Champion competed on an episode of WWE NXT and with this dominant win, she certainly has Roxanne Perez's attention ahead of their massive title match.

