Jordynne Grace breaks silence in a deleted tweet after Blake Monroe's betrayal at WWE Evolution 2025

Jordynne Grace broke her silence after Blake Monroe's betrayal at WWE Evolution 2025. Monroe made sure that her now-former ally didn't walk out of Atlanta as the new NXT Women's Champion.
Grace and Monroe became friends on NXT before The Great American Bash. At the recently concluded event, the duo defeated Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in a tag team match. The Glamour pinned the reigning NXT Women's Champion to secure the win for her side.
On X, The Juggernaut sent a stern warning aimed at Monroe, but later deleted the post. The 29-year-old is fuming about the betrayal and will likely look for revenge.
"YOU'RE SO F***ED B*TCH," Jordynne Grace wrote in a now-deleted post.
Check out a screengrab of Grace's now-deleted post on X here.
Evolution 2025 wasn't the first time Jordynne Grace failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship. She was previously unsuccessful in dethroning Stephanie Vaquer as champion.
The Juggernaut is expected to feud with Blake Monroe, who has now established herself as a heel in WWE. During her time in AEW, the 26-year-old star turned heel by betraying Toni Storm and quickly became one of the top names in the women's division. She eventually won the AEW Women's World Championship as well.
Monroe's betrayal of Grace has also made sure that Jacy Jayne will face Masha Slamovich at TNA Slammiversary 2025. The winner will walk out of the show with the NXT Women's Championship and the TNA Knockouts Title.
