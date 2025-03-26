Jordynne Grace costs 26-year-old WWE star her first championship 

Jordynne Grace got revenge for what happened to her last week on WWE NXT, as she interfered in the NXT Women's Championship match that opened this week's show. Stephanie Vaquer defended her title against Jaida Parker.

Last week, The Dark Angel cut a promo in the ring, and she stated that she was seeking a challenge. Big Momma Pump showed up and wanted to challenge her for the NXT Women's Championship, but she was attacked by Jaida Parker. Grace's opportunity was taken away from her.

During the title match on the latest episode of the black and silver brand, Parker planted Stephanie Vaquer with two bodyslams. The champion dropped the challenger with a Hurricanrana and she performed a backbreaker. Jaida hit her with two vertical suplexes and Vaquer hit a series of strikes.

The Dark Angel nailed the OTM member with a missile dropkick and hit a 619. She then slammed Parker's face on the mat several times using her knees. Jaida Parker successfully performed a Falcon Arrow and got a two-count. She then did a spinebuster and a senton in the corner.

Jordynne Grace came out and distracted Jaida Parker. Stephanie Vaquer took advantage and rolled up the 26-year-old WWE star to win the match. Jordynne cost Jaida the match, and she got her revenge.

