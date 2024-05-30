Jordynne Grace fires shot at Roxanne Perez ahead of their matchup at NXT Battleground

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently took a subtle shot at Roxanne Perez ahead of her match against the latter. The major match announcement was made on NXT.

On the latest episode of NXT, General Manager Ava announced that Perez will be facing the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, Grace for the NXT Women's Championship match at Battleground, in Las Vegas.

Following the announcement, Perez recently took to her social media to react to an old video of herself from an episode of IMPACT, where she was having a bout against Deonna Purrazzo for the ROH Women's World Championship. Unfortunately for Perez, she couldn't manage to win the match against Purrazzo:

"Main evented TNA as champ at 20 years old. I think my foundation is pretty strong.(emoji)," wrote Perez.

Responding to her future opponent, Grace taunted Perez as she intentionally asked her if she could win the bout against Purrazzo:

"Did you win?" wrote Grace.

Shawn Michaels opened up about Jordynne Grace's upcoming match on NXT

The creative head of NXT, Shawn Michaels has recently shared details about Jordynne Grace's match against Roxanne Perez.

While speaking during a conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Michaels revealed that there are a lot of things that are yet to be done and that the people above him will be managing that.

He further added that as much as the crowd is excited to have Grace, the company is also thrilled to be able to have this future match-up:

"Right now, a lot of those things are still being worked out internally. Obviously, as I gotta be honest with folks all the time - there's people above me that I leave to making all those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which is having the opportunity to bring real surprises and real 'Oh my God' moments back to WWE... We're thrilled to have (Grace) for Battleground and thrilled to have her next week. [From 01:52 to 02:46]

It will be exciting to see if Grace will become a double champion or will Perez be able to retain her championship.

