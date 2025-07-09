Jordynne Grace gets new WWE name 

Jordynne Grace was given a new nickname by her ally Blake Monroe on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The two stars were featured multiple times on the show.

They are scheduled to face Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in a tag team match at The Great American Bash this Saturday. It will mark the in-ring debut of The Glamour, formerly known as Mariah May.

On NXT this week, WWE aired a video of Jordynne Grace working out at the Performance Center. She received a call from Blake Monroe, who asked her where she was, as they were supposed to be training together. Monroe correctly guessed that The Juggernaut was dressed in black, and said that she sent her driver so they could have a glamour workout, which would include hair, nails, and a massage.

Jordynne got into the black SUV, and when she reached the location, she wasn't very impressed. WWE aired the second part, showing that when Grace got inside, she tried to leave and said she needed to focus. Blake called the former TNA Knockouts Champion her "Muscle Muffin" and told her that she trained her body all the time and needed a treat.

Monroe convinced Jordynne to wear a white robe, but the latter immediately tore off the sleeves. They got their nails done and had a massage. They got their makeup done as well, and for the first time, Jordynne Grace actually smiled. She thanked Blake Monroe in the end.

