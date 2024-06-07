Jordynne Grace makes bold statement ahead of her match against Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground

Jordynne Grace gave her honest opinion about her persistent dedication ahead of the WWE NXT Battleground event. Grace will lock horns against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's title at NXT Battleground on June 10, 2024, at UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.

Following her intense face-off with Perez on the latest episode of NXT, fans are expecting to witness a tough battle between the duo.

Speaking her heart out in a promo on the June 6 episode of TNA iMPACT! Grace asserted how she has maintained the consistency of taking up every opportunity in her career. She also spoke about her tough phases of injury and how it is finally her time to shine and grab the NXT Women's Championship. Jordynne Grace said:

Trending

"I've been patient. I've always done everything asked of me without complaining. I've made the most of every opportunity given to me. I wrestled through injuries. I've cheered my colleagues on when they got spots that I wanted. It's my turn now. All eyes are on me, and I'm ready to flip the wrestling rod on its head. It started at the Royal Rumble, continued with Stevie Turner, and will end when I'm holding the NXT Women's Championship and the TNA Knockouts Championship over my head at the UFC Apex arena." (H/T Fightful)

Mickie James expressed her excitement to witness Jordynne Grace in WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James took to her social media account to express her delight following Grace and Perez's confrontation on NXT.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, James stated how interesting it was to witness the TNA Knockouts World Champion get face-to-face against Perez on this week's episode of NXT. She also expressed her excitement for the upcoming bout between the two women.

"The feels I get seeing the Knockouts World Championship held up high INSIDE a WWE ring makes me… ahhhsaaahhh…. [emoji]," James tweeted.

It will be exciting to see if Jordynne Grace will become a double champion, or if Perez will be able to retain her championship against the former.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback