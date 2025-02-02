Jordynne Grace officially makes WWE debut; Lucas Oil Stadium erupts for Royal Rumble surprise

Jordynne Grace appeared in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Fans in attendance at the Lucas Oil Stadium were excited to see her and gave her a rapturous welcome.

Jordynne Grace is no stranger to a WWE ring. She first debuted in the company during last year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. Although she could not win the multi-person bout, her impressive performance led her to make many sporadic appearances for NXT, while still under contract with TNA Wrestling. Grace even defended her TNA Knockouts Championship on NXT for the first time.

For the past few months, there have been plenty of reports regarding her future in the industry. It was reported that her contract with TNA expired on January 1, 2025, after which she became a free agent. Since then, there has been speculation that she would compete at the Royal Rumble.

As expected, the former TNA star entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match. It was even confirmed that she is now a WWE superstar. Hence, this will be her official debut after signing with the Stamford-based promotion. The fans were elated to see her and she received a huge pop when her music hit. As soon as the match started, she made her mark when she hit Piper Niven with a Death Valley Driver.

It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace can win the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year.

