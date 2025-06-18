Jordynne Grace secures final spot in the NXT Women's Championship #1 contender's match

Jordynne Grace took on Lola Vice in an Evolution Eliminator on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She got the victory and became the last woman to advance to the No.1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way Match, which will take place next week.
Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, and Izzi Dame are the other three women who qualified. The winner will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at WWE Evolution. Lola Vice tried her best to defeat Big Momma Pump and get the last spot, but she was unsuccessful.
She hit Jordynne Grace with a series of kicks during the match and hit a running hip attack in the corner. Lola Vice locked the former TNA star in a kneebar and then a Guillotine after the latter managed to break out. Grace planted Lola with a Death Valley Driver and nailed her with a forearm in the face.
Jordynne Grace did a World's Strongest Slam and tried to go for a splash but got locked in a triangle choke. She broke out of the submission by powerbombing her opponent. Big Momma Pump picked up Lola and slammed her with a modified suplex. She kicked out a spinning kick and nailed Vice with her finisher to win the match.