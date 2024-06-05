Jordynne Grace sends 5-word message moments after WWE debut; makes bold proclamation

Jordynne Grace just made her singles debut on WWE TV tonight. Following this, she made a bold proclamation on social media.

Jordynne Grace is one of the most popular women's wrestlers in the world and is known for her strength. She is the Knockouts World Champion in TNA and has enjoyed a dominant reign. Last week, she shocked the world when she appeared on NXT to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground in a singles match.

Following this encounter, she got into a confrontation backstage with Stevie Turner, setting up a match for tonight. This would be Grace's singles debut on WWE TV. During their match, Grace showed the WWE Universe why she is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world when she put Turner away without much trouble. Following the match, she got into an altercation with Roxanne Perez that resulted in Grace shoving the NXT Women's Champion to the ground.

Grace then took to social media to say that the title would be coming home after she wins it at Battleground.

"It’s coming home with me."

Jordynne Grace last appeared in a WWE ring at the 2024 Royal Rumble when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

