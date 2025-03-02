Jordynne Grace sends a message aimed at Jade Cargill after her attack on Naomi at Elimination Chamber

Jordynne Grace has sent a message aimed at Jade Cargill after she attacked Naomi at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Gracen and Naomi have known each other since their time in TNA. They have crossed paths on a few occasions, most notably at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 when Grace defeated Naomi (then known as Trinity) to win the TNA Knockouts Championship.

On X (fka Twitter), Grace was asked why she didn't step in to help Naomi while Cargill attacked her during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The NXT sensation admitted that she wanted nothing to with Cargill, referring to her as "She-Hulk".

"She stood there while I got snatched by the roots and yall want me to fight She-Hulk? BYE LMAOOKKK," wrote Grace.

Check out Grace's post below:

Naomi was happy for Jordynne Grace when she signed with the WWE

Naomi opened up about Jordynne Grace signing with WWE, stating that she was happy to see the 28-year-old superstar sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, The GLOW stated:

“Heck yeah! [I’m happy for Jordynne Grace to be in the WWE]. I’m so happy for her. If there’s anybody that deserves the spotlight and to be put on the pedestal, and to be given their time to shine, it’s her. I think she is truly amazing in and out of the ring. And she is one… Not like… It is not a gimmick. She really is the Juggernaut. You know what I mean?" [H/T: Yahoo.com]

In 2024, Grace entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant. She came face-to-face with Naomi during the match but was eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Fast forward to the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and the former TNA Knockouts World Championship once again entered the Rumble. Shortly afterward, she made her NXT debut and has been a part of the brand ever since.

