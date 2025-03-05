  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jordynne Grace
  • Jordynne Grace taken out after WWE star's serious injury causes match stoppage; top RAW star takes revenge almost instantly

Jordynne Grace taken out after WWE star's serious injury causes match stoppage; top RAW star takes revenge almost instantly

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 05, 2025 03:27 GMT
Jordynne Grace as attacked backstage on NXT [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jordynne Grace as attacked backstage on NXT [Image credits: WWE.com]

This week's episode of NXT saw Jordynne Grace get taken out backstage. The Juggernaut was involved in a match that saw a WWE star suffer a serious injury, leading to a referee stoppage. Soon after, she was on the receiving end of what seemed to be a vengeful attack from a RAW star.

Ad

Roxanne Perez attacked Jordynne Grace backstage just days after her incredible performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Coincidentally, the attack came just moments after her "best friend," Cora Jade, suffered an injury in the ring.

Jade and Grace were meant to face off on tonight's NXT. However, an awkward movement in the early stages of the match led to referee stoppage, as Jade seemed to suffer a knee injury. The injury was serious enough for the match to be called off and for Grace to be announced the winner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shortly after this, though, Jordynne Grace was seen lying backstage, with Roxanne Perez standing over her, chair in hand. Fortunately, WWE Officials intervened in time, preventing further damage.

NXT General Manager Ava later announced that Grace and Perez would face each other at Roadblock. It will be interesting to see how the match goes, especially after all that has happened in the last few hours.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी