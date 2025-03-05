Jordynne Grace taken out after WWE star's serious injury causes match stoppage; top RAW star takes revenge almost instantly

This week's episode of NXT saw Jordynne Grace get taken out backstage. The Juggernaut was involved in a match that saw a WWE star suffer a serious injury, leading to a referee stoppage. Soon after, she was on the receiving end of what seemed to be a vengeful attack from a RAW star.

Roxanne Perez attacked Jordynne Grace backstage just days after her incredible performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Coincidentally, the attack came just moments after her "best friend," Cora Jade, suffered an injury in the ring.

Jade and Grace were meant to face off on tonight's NXT. However, an awkward movement in the early stages of the match led to referee stoppage, as Jade seemed to suffer a knee injury. The injury was serious enough for the match to be called off and for Grace to be announced the winner.

Shortly after this, though, Jordynne Grace was seen lying backstage, with Roxanne Perez standing over her, chair in hand. Fortunately, WWE Officials intervened in time, preventing further damage.

NXT General Manager Ava later announced that Grace and Perez would face each other at Roadblock. It will be interesting to see how the match goes, especially after all that has happened in the last few hours.

