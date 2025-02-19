Jordynne Graces gets into a brawl on WWE NXT; issues a challenge to several stars

Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance at WWE NXT Vengeance Day last Saturday in the show's main event. She was involved in a brawl this week, and issued a big challenge.

Ad

During this week's NXT, Jaida Parker, Karmen Petrovic, and Kelani Jordan faced each other in a #1 contender's match for the Women's North American Championship. The match was won by Petrovic, who had help from Ashante Thee Adonis. After the triple threat match, the women got into a brawl.

Fatal Influence came out and attacked Karmen Petrovic in the ring. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer went to help, but they were outnumbered. Jordynne Grace then came out and helped the two champions. They cleared the ring and sent the heels to the floor.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordynne grabbed a mic and said she came to NXT to be a part of the best women's division in wrestling. She told Fatal Influence that the three of them wanted a fight, and so did they. She challenged them to a six-woman tag team match.

It'll be Jordynne Grace teaming up with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer to take on Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx in a tag team match during the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback