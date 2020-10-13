Josh Barnett reveals chance of possibly joining WWE

Josh Barnett recently sat down with The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and there he talked about WWE and Bloodsport. On the podcast, he talked about WWE RAW Underground and mentioned how it appeared to be inspired by Bloodsport, while also talking about his chances of joining WWE in the future.

Josh Barnett on possibly joining WWE in the future

Josh Barnett revealed that the chance of him joining WWE was an option that he was open to and that it could happen in the future. However, Josh Barnett added that while he was interested in joining WWE, he was more focused on Bloodsport and making the promotion bigger.

"I know people at WWE, and we have conversations, but there's nothing in the works as far as going over there and training folks or any of that kind of thing. I'm moving forward with Bloodsport as much as possible and a bunch of other things, but the option, I guess, is always there. If that's something that they want or something that we think would be a good idea, then I guess we'll do it."

Josh Barnett went on to talk about WWE's new RAW Underground and also talked about the 'Fight Pit' match that had taken place between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on WWE NXT before Riddle made his way to the main roster and said that it was often copied from his Bloodsport promotion.

"It comes down to two things. One, if someone thinks it's going to make them money, they're going to do it, and it's not just RAW Underground. I've seen things that are just straight, blatant rip-offs of what we're doing as well from other companies, and its fine. It just means that they know that there's money there, there's something that the people want, that there is something that the wrestlers want and that there there's electricity in it.

What an incredible Cage fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.



If this was #MattRiddle's last #WWENXT match, then its some way to say goodbye!!!!!!#FightPitpic.twitter.com/5iBHEHarR3 — Shikhar Tiwari (@Shikhar_sm0204) May 28, 2020

"There's something they could draw from it. Now, they're not going to make what we make, and I'm not worried about that because they don't have the ingredients that we have. They don't have access to the things that we have because of our secret sauce so to speak. So I'm not concerned about competition. I'm only concerned about making the best shows that I can make the way that I can make them and that's what's important."