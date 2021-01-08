JTG reveals how he grabbed Vince McMahon's attention [Exclusive]

In a recent interview on SK Wrestling's Off the SKript, former WWE superstar JTG went into detail on his time with WWE and how he handled his last few years with the promotion.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, JTG revealed that he and the powers that be were struggling creatively and couldn't figure out a clear direction for his character.

But one thing JTG is happy he changed about his character during his time on the NXT brand was how he utilized the microphone. Needless to say, he was a natural talker, and managed to grab the attention of a very influential figure in WWE.

"I remember during that time when I was on NXT that made me stand out even more, was that I kept asking for the mic. That was one of the best things I did because Vince started noticing me a little bit more. And he noticed I was very good on the mic, I was very comfortable on the mic. And I was having fun with it. I don’t think that wasn’t enough to… It got me noticed but it didn’t get me on the main, back on Raw."

It's plain for all to see that JTG was skilled on the microphone and this seems to be a trait that Vince McMahon is fond of in his superstars.

Many of the most succesful WWE talents in history have been exceptionally gifted when it comes to using the mic. Names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and CM Punk are just a few perfect examples of stars who have gone on to great acclaim, in part, thanks to their microphone work.

JTG and Shad Gaspard were always entertaining in Cryme Tyme

The pairing of JTG and the late Shad Gaspard in Cryme Tyme proved to be one of the most entertaining duos in all of WWE.

As well as on the microphone, the team delighted fans with their comical backstage antics, often fooling the likes of Booker T and The Spirit Squad, to hilarious effect.

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and JTG here:

