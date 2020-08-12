Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda recently had a chat with former WWE Superstar JTG. The Cryme Tyme member talked about a bunch of topics in detail, and revealed why going to Vince McMahon with a pitch was a mistake on his part.

JTG stated that he went directly to Vince McMahon when he had an idea to pitch, which was a big no-no.

When you have a good idea, you don't want to go over nobody's head. That makes sense. What I did when I had my great idea, I showed it to Vince McMahon. That was a big no-no. There's a chain of command. When something's good and Vince McMahon likes it, people want to be a part of it and they want to be responsible for your success. I had nobody battling for me, so I went straight to Vince McMahon, it was my idea. I didn't go to any of the writers, I skipped the whole chain of command and went straight to Vince, and in this business you need people to back you.

JTG opens up on pitching ideas in WWE:

JTG and Shad Gaspard's Cryme Tyme didn't taste gold in Vince McMahon's promotion

Cryme Tyme was an incredibly popular duo on WWE RAW and wowed the audience with their hilarious antics on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, the two Superstars never tasted tag team gold during their WWE run. JTG revealed in the above interview that there were plans in place for the two to win the Tag Team belts, but they were scrapped as D-Generation X wanted to feud with Chris Jericho and Big Show at the time.