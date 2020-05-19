JTG shares screenshot of emotional chat he had with Shad Gaspard

Cryme Tyme

As reported previously, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard went missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach on Sunday evening. According to TMZ's report, Gaspard and others were caught in a strong rip current, prompting the lifeguards to head into the ocean.

Gaspard suddenly disappeared in a large wave that crashed down on him and has been missing since then. The wrestling world has been sending thoughts and prayers towards his family, with some still hopeful that Shad will be found alive and well.

Now, JTG has posted an incredibly heartfelt tweet via his official Twitter handle. He shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Gaspard back in January. Gaspard stated in his text that if he dies tomorrow, JTG should know that he loves him as a brother and friend, forever. You can check out the heart-wrenching exchange HERE.

Shad Gaspard and JTG were a popular tag team during their two short-lived WWE stints

Fans might remember that JTG and Shad were a mainstay in WWE for several years, back in the mid to late 2010s. The duo was dubbed as Cryme Tyme and donned a gimmick that parodied street thugs.

Per Shad’s family: @Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 19, 2020

Gaspard was at Venice Beach with his wife and son on Sunday, and the incident took place at 4 PM. His family has put out a message to the fans via several wrestlers, stating that they aren't ready to make an official statement at this time.