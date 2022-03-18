JTG thinks WWE should honor Shad Gaspard with The Warrior Award

Former WWE Superstar JTG has once again spoken out about his desire to see Shad Gaspard honored in the WWE Hall of Fame.

JTG and Gaspard worked as Cryme Tyme in the company between 2006 and 2010, and were one of the most popular duos to never win tag team gold.

Shad Gaspard passed away under tragic circumstances in 2020, while swimming with his son in Venice Beach, California. As the two swam in the ocean, a riptide pulled them and a group of other swimmers underwater. Gaspard was able to get help for his son but perished in the process.

JTG has spoken a number of times over the last two years about a potential Hall of Fame induction for Shad Gaspard, and has reiterated his point during a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm. He claimed that Gaspard would've risked his life for anyone in that situation, and that the latter always had the mentality of a hero.

"It would definitely have to be the Warrior Award. You know, Shad did a heroic act, you know, sacrificing his life for his son. But if it wasn't his son, if it was somebody else out there, he would probably do the same act. If it was me, he would've probably done it for me. Shad has always had this hero mindset," JTG said. (H/T Fightful)

Did JTG or Shad Gaspard ever win a title in WWE?

In addition to never capturing the tag team championships, neither man ever won a singles title in WWE either.

Gaspard turned on JTG in 2010, leading to a brief and often forgotten heel run before his eventual release. JTG would last until 2014 with the company, but was relegated to being used as an enhancement talent and working on shows like Superstars and Main Event before his departure.

Thank you BAD GUY There would be no BROOKLYN'S EDGE if there was no RAZOR'S EDGE. Thank you BAD GUY https://t.co/r2386M9IEV

What did you think of Cryme Tyme? Would you like to see Shad Gaspard in the Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

