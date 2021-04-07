JTG tips former WWE Superstar to be a good signing for AEW [Exclusive]

JTG recently gave his take on Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show, signing with AEW.

Paul Wight signed with AEW earlier this year after his WWE contract expired. Wight is currently doing commentary on AEW Dark Elevation and will also compete inside the ring in the future.

Wight has done well in his new role on commentary so far and has opened up in interviews about how doing commentary has always been a passion.

Former WWE Superstar JTG was a guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted this week. JTG was asked about his thoughts on Paul Wight joining AEW after spending more than two decades with WWE.

"Big Show, I'd love to see what he brings to the table in AEW and as of right now I think he's doing broadcast work, commentary. So yeah, I haven't seen any of his work yet but he has lots of years of experience in WWE and I think he will be a good fit."

JTG tipped Big Show to be a success in AEW and said that with his years of experience, Wight would be an excellent addition to the roster.

JTG on being a fan of long title reigns

JTG was also asked about the match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

"I hate seeing a champion just get a title and lose it. I'm used to the Winged Eagle where the champion used to at least hold the title for a year. It made the title mean something. It made main event matches mean something. They made PPVs mean something like this guy has been champion for 11 months, I got to get this PPV."

WrestleMania 37 will take place later this week on the 10th and 11th of April, live from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

