JTG tweets a heartfelt message on Shad Gaspard's 40th birthday

Former WWE Superstar JTG posted a heartfelt message on his official Twitter handle to the late Shad Gaspard on what would have been his 40th birthday.

JTG tweeted an emotional message for his friend Shad Gaspard on the day his late friend would have turned 40. JTG said he wished Shad was still here so that he could have roasted him on how old he was. Check out the full tweet below:

Today you would of been 40 years old. I wish you was still here because I would of roasted you on how old you were and photo shopped your picture on a box of JUST FOR MEN M-60 Jet Black. I miss you and Happy Birthday.

Love you bro (Pause) #HAPPYBIRTHDAYSHAD #CRYMETYME4LIFE pic.twitter.com/BP3Uxv6BQ7 — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) January 13, 2021

Shad Gaspard tragically passed away last year in May

2020 took away several stars from the pro-wrestling world, but what made Shad Gaspard's passing all the more tragic was the way he departed this world. At 39, Shad Gaspard had a long and fulfilling life ahead of him, with his wife and child.

On May 17, 2020, Shad Gaspard and his son were among the unfortunate swimmers who got caught in a rip current in Venice Beach. Moments before he disappeared in the waves, Shad Gaspard told the lifeguards to save his son.

JTG had a lot to say about his late friend while speaking about him on WWE's The Bump:

"Positive. He radiated positive energy when you were around him, and he would like to make you laugh and smile whether it be with a joke, or trying to find out if you had a problem and trying to give a solution to it."

"I've lost friends and family, co-workers, but never someone who I've engaged with every day. Me and Shad spoke every day. I never experienced something like this before, so the outpour of love and support, the videos fans were sending and how much Shad meant to them and how much they enjoyed us growing up during their childhood, that's really helped me."

I got us Bro#CRYMETYME4LIFE pic.twitter.com/s6NbqXsb4W — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

Gaspard was a hero to his son during his final moments, and he will forever be remembered for his courageous deed.

Shad Gaspard and JTG were a popular tag team in WWE, dubbed "Cryme Tyme", but unfortunately, they never held the Tag Team titles. JTG was recently a guest on SK Wrestling's Off the SKript, where he spoke about the time Cryme Tyme came close to winning the Tag Team Championships. Check out the video below: