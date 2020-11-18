JTS says that Shad Gaspard deserves to win the Warrior Award

Shad Gaspard passed away earlier this year. Gaspard was out swimming in Venice Beach with his son when he was caught in a strong rip current. Gaspard heroically told lifeguards to save his son first when they went out before being caught under another large wave.

JTG says that Shad Gaspard deserves to win the Warrior Award

Former WWE Superstar JTG was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet Show. During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, JTG spoke about his tag team partner Shad Gaspard who tragically passed away earlier this year. JTG said that Shad Gaspard's actions on that day was heroic and said that he deserved to win the Warrior Award for putting his life on the line to save his son:

He definitely should. I don't know what's a bigger heroic act than putting his life on the line for his son. But honestly, he would have done it if it was another child. If it was me, he probably would have did the same exact thing.

JTG then opened up about how close he was to Shad Gaspard and he revealed that they were best friends. JTG added that Shad had always been there for him through thick and thin:

I don't know if a lot of people know this but me and Shad were best friends. We were like brothers. We were pretty much like family. I spent a few Thanksgivings with him and his family. If I had an issue or financial problem or if I just had like personal problems, he was there for me. He was always there for me.

JTG also spoke about how often he thought of Shad Gaspard. He said that there wasn't a day that went by where he did not think about his late tag team partner. JTG added that he had a lot of photos of Shad both in his room and on his phone that reminded him of Gaspard.