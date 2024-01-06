Judgment Day CALLED OUT during WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

The Judgment Day has been called out with a warning by a top tag team tonight on SmackDown.

Last year, Bobby Lashley did the unexpected and formed an alliance with the Street Profits, bringing out an edgy side to them that fans hadn't seen before. The Street Profits have been tag team champions before but have fallen off the radar in recent years. Hence, an alliance with Lashley seemed perfect for them.

Tonight on SmackDown, Bobby Lashley showed up with the Street Profits. During his promo, Lashley addressed how 2024 was a challenging year for him. Dawkins then made it clear that their intentions were to recapture the tag titles, and he issued a warning to Judgment Day. Lashley followed it up by declaring himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Their determination was shortlived as they were ambushed by Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain, who took them out in devastating fashion. It will be interesting to see how Lashley and the Street Profits will respond to this ambush. They may need to put their title aspirations on hold for the time being.

